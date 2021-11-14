Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.