MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.63. MarketWise shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 40 shares.

MKTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The firm had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Analysts predict that MarketWise will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

