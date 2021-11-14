Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

FND opened at $131.87 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.44 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

