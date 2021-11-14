Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.31 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in Allegion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,508 shares of company stock worth $1,558,515. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of ALLE opened at $135.18 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

