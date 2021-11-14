Marshall Wace LLP Invests $13.72 Million in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMIC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

