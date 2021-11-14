Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 281,452 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 504.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

