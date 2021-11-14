Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 298,850 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.