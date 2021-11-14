Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $17.86 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 220.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 148,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 198.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $331.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,582. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

