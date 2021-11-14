Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,412,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.