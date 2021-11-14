Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 12,607 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

