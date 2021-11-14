Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 22,451 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2,695.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

