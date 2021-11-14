Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,971 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $17,351,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

