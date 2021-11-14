Max Property Group (MPG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,377.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001532 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008272 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,622,411 coins. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @maxpropertyG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Max Property Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.