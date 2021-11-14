mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

MDF stock opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$5.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that mdf commerce will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

