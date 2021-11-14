Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.90 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

