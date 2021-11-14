Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

