MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII opened at $192.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.