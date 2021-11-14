MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

