MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

