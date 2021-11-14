MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

