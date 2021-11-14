MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OGN stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.