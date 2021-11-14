MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after acquiring an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,643 shares of company stock worth $4,341,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

