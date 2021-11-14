MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Kirby by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

NYSE:KEX opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.