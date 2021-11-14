Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 42,560.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MasTec by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in MasTec by 18.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

