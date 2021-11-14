Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,782 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 98,183.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,349 shares of company stock worth $1,821,347. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

