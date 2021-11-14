Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,533.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,479.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,427.99. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,691. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

