Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $461.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.68 million and the highest is $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

MAA stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $205.04. 310,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

