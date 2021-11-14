Millennium Management LLC Purchases 279,669 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 40.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

