Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,431 shares of company stock worth $37,097,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

