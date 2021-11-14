Millennium Management LLC Sells 128,495 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ALLETE by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.01 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

