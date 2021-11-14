Millennium Management LLC Takes $13.43 Million Position in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,348,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Shares of ARTAU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

