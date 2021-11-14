Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,234 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 510,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,658,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

