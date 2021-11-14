Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 98,646.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

