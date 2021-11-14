MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $7.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,568.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.22 or 0.07149295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00394409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.58 or 0.01027709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00086295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00422952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00274116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00241386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004408 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

