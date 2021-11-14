Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 27.16. Miromatrix Medical has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Miromatrix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

