Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 4,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Mitie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

