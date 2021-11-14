MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

