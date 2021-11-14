Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “
NYSE:MFG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
