Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.