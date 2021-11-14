Mizuho Increases CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target to $155.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $144.94 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

