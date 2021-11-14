Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

MC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.13. 373,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,145. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

