Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,376,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $313.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

