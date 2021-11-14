Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MONRY opened at $78.43 on Thursday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

