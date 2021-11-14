Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MONRY opened at $78.43 on Thursday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

