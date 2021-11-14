Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of MEG opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,406 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

