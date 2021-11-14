Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 440 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 440 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

