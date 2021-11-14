Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $30,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $141.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77.

