Morgan Stanley Buys 668,756 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,082.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

