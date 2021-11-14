Morgan Stanley Buys 878,500 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AMKR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

