Morgan Stanley Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $12.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NYSE AMWL opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. American Well has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 61.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 1,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 26.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

