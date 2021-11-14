Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Equal Weight

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $4.74 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

