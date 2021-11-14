Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Stericycle worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

